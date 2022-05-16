Csenge Advisory Group Sells 3,743 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.01. The company had a trading volume of 28,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,633. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.79 and its 200-day moving average is $101.17. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

