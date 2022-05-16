Csenge Advisory Group Sells 13,963 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,963 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 59,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,993,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,972,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,632,000. Nwam LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.08. The stock had a trading volume of 19,193,199 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.03 and its 200 day moving average is $71.19.

