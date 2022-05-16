Csenge Advisory Group Invests $5 Million in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1,029.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000.

IYY stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.84. 774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,895. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.92.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

