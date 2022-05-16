Csenge Advisory Group Has $7.65 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.7% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.03. 2,043,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,795,035. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.24. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

