Csenge Advisory Group Has $15.86 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,263 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 1.4% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $15,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 229,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $48.68. 2,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,429. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.56. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $51.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.