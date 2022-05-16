Crown Price Tops $0.0172 on Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a total market capitalization of $509,627.41 and $556.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crown has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,235.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $213.53 or 0.00683610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00175313 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006816 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00016004 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,664,628 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

