Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,399 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Crown Castle International worth $46,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 191,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,941,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,482,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 49,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCI traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.67. 42,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,173. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $157.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.62.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

