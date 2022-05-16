Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Sold by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 12.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $16.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,292. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $612.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.57.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 59.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCRN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.