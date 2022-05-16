Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Cronos Group posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 36.04%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 98.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRON. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cronos Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.55.

Shares of CRON traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,090,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.42 and a quick ratio of 19.25. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 131.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 36,952 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Cronos Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,281,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 273,766 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 187,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 1,017.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 258,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 235,694 shares during the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

