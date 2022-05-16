Critical Survey: American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) versus Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK)

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating) and American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Solera National Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and American National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solera National Bancorp 44.06% N/A N/A American National Bankshares 36.26% 11.89% 1.25%

Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American National Bankshares has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.8% of American National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of American National Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and American National Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solera National Bancorp $24.93 million 1.83 $11.09 million $2.85 3.72 American National Bankshares $116.83 million 3.19 $43.53 million $3.82 9.11

American National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp. Solera National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American National Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Solera National Bancorp and American National Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A American National Bankshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

American National Bankshares has a consensus target price of $38.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.91%. Given American National Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American National Bankshares is more favorable than Solera National Bancorp.

Summary

American National Bankshares beats Solera National Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solera National Bancorp (Get Rating)

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, fraud, business debit card, and cash management services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About American National Bankshares (Get Rating)

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers wealth management services, including estate planning, trust account administration, and retail brokerage services; investment management services, such as purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts; online and telephone banking services; and insurance services, as well as operates 37 automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 26 banking offices in south central Virginia and north central North Carolina; and one loan production office in Roanoke, Virginia. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Danville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Solera National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solera National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.