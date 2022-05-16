Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 459,772 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 8,785,913 shares.The stock last traded at $7.43 and had previously closed at $7.12.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $714.33 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 96.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth $69,420,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,097,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904,437 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,306,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 294.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,350,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 672.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,384,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

