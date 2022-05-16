Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Switch (NYSE:SWCH) to Neutral

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair downgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Switch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.91.

SWCH stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,294,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,925. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 834.96 and a beta of 0.71. Switch has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $33.84.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Switch will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,229,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,658,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,692,539.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 8.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 4.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 0.4% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 120,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 16.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

