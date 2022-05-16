CPChain (CPC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $141,185.00

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One CPChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $141,185.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00200134 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006635 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002956 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000474 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013150 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.31 or 0.00326163 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000513 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

