Covestor Ltd Purchases Shares of 336 NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NewMarket by 196.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NEU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE:NEU traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $333.10. The stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,728. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.23. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $296.05 and a twelve month high of $378.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

NewMarket Profile (Get Rating)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.