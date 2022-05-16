Covestor Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,463 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 146,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 156,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $63.64. 12,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986,923. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.75. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.94.

About DuPont de Nemours (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.