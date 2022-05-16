Covestor Ltd Purchases New Shares in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ryder System by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 30,221 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 159,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,153,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:R traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.78. The company had a trading volume of 20,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,913. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.74.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,685.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

