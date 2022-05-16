Covestor Ltd Makes New Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,291,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,357,000 after buying an additional 75,289 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 286,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.13.

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.31. The stock had a trading volume of 70,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260,892. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

