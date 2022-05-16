Covestor Ltd Makes New $117,000 Investment in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNW. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.32.

PNW traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.98. 863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.15%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.