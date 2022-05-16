Covestor Ltd Invests $122,000 in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,567,000 after purchasing an additional 37,926 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,496,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,455,000 after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 602.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEDP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of MEDP traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,333. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $231.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.16. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

