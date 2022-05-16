Covestor Ltd Invests $101,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ED shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 536 shares of company stock worth $49,448 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.07. 5,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,290. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.23. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $99.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.79 and a 200 day moving average of $86.47.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

