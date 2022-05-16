Covestor Ltd Buys New Shares in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Xerox by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 713,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,152,000 after purchasing an additional 105,477 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Xerox by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. First Washington CORP bought a new position in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,718,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Xerox stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,436. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 783,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $13,459,563.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,245,314 shares in the company, valued at $587,992,041.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 1,346,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $22,837,030.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,461,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,505,581.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

