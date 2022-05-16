Covestor Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,108 ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,421,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,592,000 after buying an additional 402,551 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,129,000 after purchasing an additional 787,399 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,025,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 757,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,160,000 after acquiring an additional 96,076 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered ProAssurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday.

PRA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.50. 693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,587. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.40. ProAssurance Co. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.64.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.72 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

