Covestor Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,198 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 14.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after buying an additional 43,135 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 25.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vertiv by 0.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

VRT traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.18. 19,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,674,460. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,130.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

In other news, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Joseph Fallon purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $175,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960 in the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

