Covestor Ltd Acquires New Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 480.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,097,000 after buying an additional 2,147,400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 116.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after acquiring an additional 727,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 681,717 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 233.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 748,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,470,000 after purchasing an additional 524,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 39.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,780,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,051,000 after acquiring an additional 503,464 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.36. The company had a trading volume of 89,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,646,496. The company has a market capitalization of $96.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.86.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

