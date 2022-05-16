Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Receives $22.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sidoti cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

CNR opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.72. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

Cornerstone Building Brands ( NYSE:CNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 6,037.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter valued at $67,000.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

