Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) were down 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 3.84 and last traded at 3.91. Approximately 35,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,456,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CORZ shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Core Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of 7.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $1,578,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $4,539,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $5,886,000. Finally, Mad River Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,303,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

