Contrasting Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) & Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) and Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corteva and Green Thumb Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corteva $15.66 billion 2.56 $1.76 billion $2.35 23.60 Green Thumb Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Corteva has higher revenue and earnings than Green Thumb Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.5% of Corteva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Corteva shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Corteva and Green Thumb Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corteva 10.72% 6.70% 4.08% Green Thumb Industries N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Corteva and Green Thumb Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corteva 0 4 10 0 2.71 Green Thumb Industries 0 0 8 0 3.00

Corteva currently has a consensus price target of $59.62, indicating a potential upside of 7.47%. Green Thumb Industries has a consensus price target of $47.80, indicating a potential upside of 264.33%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Green Thumb Industries is more favorable than Corteva.

Summary

Corteva beats Green Thumb Industries on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics. This segment also provides digital solutions that assist farmer decision-making with a view to optimize product selection, and maximize yield and profitability. The Crop Protection segment offers products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as enhances crop health above and below ground through nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. This segment provides herbicides, insecticides, nitrogen stabilizers, and pasture and range management herbicides. It serves agricultural input industry. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Corteva, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. The company distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 73 retail stores in the United States. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

