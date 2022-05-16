Contrasting BurgerFi International (BFI) & Its Peers

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) is one of 71 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare BurgerFi International to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International’s rivals have a beta of -7.11, meaning that their average share price is 811% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BurgerFi International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 1 0 3.00 BurgerFi International Competitors 881 4663 5427 215 2.44

BurgerFi International currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 269.13%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 46.14%. Given BurgerFi International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BurgerFi International and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $68.87 million -$121.49 million -0.41 BurgerFi International Competitors $1.80 billion $215.22 million 15.75

BurgerFi International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International. BurgerFi International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.2% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International -176.09% -5.92% -4.80% BurgerFi International Competitors 2.12% -54.80% 2.33%

Summary

BurgerFi International rivals beat BurgerFi International on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About BurgerFi International (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. BurgerFi International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.