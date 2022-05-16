Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives C$2,414.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2,414.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSU. Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,900.00 to C$2,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,800.00 to C$2,700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of TSE:CSU traded up C$9.58 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1,935.22. 4,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,812. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2,106.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2,150.92. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$1,677.44 and a 52-week high of C$2,385.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of C$41.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.06.

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$15.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$17.10 by C($1.38). The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.73 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 86.1399935 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $1.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $5.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

