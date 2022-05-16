Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,378,000 after acquiring an additional 479,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,360,000 after purchasing an additional 320,568 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,622,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,513,000 after purchasing an additional 159,112 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,063,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,461,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,254,000 after purchasing an additional 292,534 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ED traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $95.40. 16,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,290. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.47. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.17 and a 52-week high of $99.22. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 72.98%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.83.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 536 shares of company stock worth $49,448 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

