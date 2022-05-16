Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.36-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $380.25 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CCSI traded down 0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 47.10. 54,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,321. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52 week low of 34.81 and a 52 week high of 69.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 56.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is 57.99.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.30 by 0.16. The business had revenue of 89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 88.20 million. Analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

CCSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

