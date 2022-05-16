Conflux Network (CFX) Hits Market Capitalization of $280.11 Million

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,071.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,121.65 or 0.06828314 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000295 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.22 or 0.00225989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00016049 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.28 or 0.00676751 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.14 or 0.00547575 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00072686 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.