Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $66.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.24. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

