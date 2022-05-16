Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 485 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 414.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $124.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $191.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.33. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.67.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

