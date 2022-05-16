Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,106.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 40,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after acquiring an additional 37,135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 15,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 606.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 39,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOC opened at $452.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $450.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.25.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,823 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

