Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New $81,000 Investment in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $83.51 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,257 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,317. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

