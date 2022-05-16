Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New $104,000 Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 344,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,341,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 601.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 198,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 170,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 14,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CFG. Citigroup lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.45.

NYSE CFG opened at $37.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

