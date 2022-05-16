Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $99,000 in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,393,000 after purchasing an additional 707,712 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 51.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,508 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 355.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 68,531 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,691.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $57.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.33. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.34 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently -502.55%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

