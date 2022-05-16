Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $87,000 in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK opened at $46.15 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.39 and a 12 month high of $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.77.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

