Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys Shares of 3,303 CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 67.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 97.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2,451.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONSOL Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $294,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,931.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sophie Bergeron sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $588,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CEIX opened at $48.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,815.00 and a beta of 2.03. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $55.26.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.98). The business had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.10 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 0.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

