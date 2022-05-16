Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,312 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after buying an additional 5,193,267 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $336,161,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698,604 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,498,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,768 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,012 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $67.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.53.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.276 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.81.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.