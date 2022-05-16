Conceal Trading Down 19.3% This Week (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, Conceal has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular exchanges. Conceal has a market cap of $2.56 million and $2,593.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,670.51 or 1.00116123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00037822 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00198353 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00126888 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00079861 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.01 or 0.00232852 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,118,608 coins and its circulating supply is 12,151,563 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

