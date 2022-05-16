Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading Up 7.7%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.83. Approximately 62,325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,048,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRK shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Comstock Resources’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

