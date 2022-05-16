Compound Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $54.10 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Compound has a total market cap of $481.17 million and $54.10 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for about $67.63 or 0.00227718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,115,201 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

