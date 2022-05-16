Comparing Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) and SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) and SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

This table compares Hochschild Mining and SMC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hochschild Mining $811.39 million 0.78 $76.93 million N/A N/A SMC $5.21 billion 6.24 $1.14 billion $1.16 20.79

SMC has higher revenue and earnings than Hochschild Mining.

Dividends

Hochschild Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. SMC pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. SMC pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Hochschild Mining and SMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hochschild Mining N/A N/A N/A SMC 25.15% 11.92% 10.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hochschild Mining and SMC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hochschild Mining 1 3 4 0 2.38 SMC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Hochschild Mining has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMC has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SMC beats Hochschild Mining on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru. The company also holds a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine located in Argentina. In addition, it has a portfolio of projects located across Peru, Argentina, Mexico, United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. Further, the company is involved in the power generation and sales business. Hochschild Mining plc was founded in 1911 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

SMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment. It also provides process valves, chemical liquid valves/fittings and needle valves/tubings, process pumps, temperature control equipment, process gas equipment, high vacuum equipment, industrial filters/sintered metal elements, pneumatic instrumentation equipment, and hydraulic equipment. The company was formerly known as Shoketsu Kinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SMC Corporation in April 1986. SMC Corporation was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.