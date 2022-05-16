Comparing CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) and Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA)

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) and Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Hennessy Advisors pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. CI Financial pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hennessy Advisors pays out 53.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

43.7% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CI Financial and Hennessy Advisors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $2.16 billion 1.05 $326.60 million $1.68 6.88 Hennessy Advisors $32.76 million 2.18 $7.90 million $1.02 9.36

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Hennessy Advisors. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hennessy Advisors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CI Financial and Hennessy Advisors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 1 6 0 2.86 Hennessy Advisors 0 0 0 0 N/A

CI Financial currently has a consensus target price of $27.07, indicating a potential upside of 134.18%. Given CI Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CI Financial is more favorable than Hennessy Advisors.

Risk & Volatility

CI Financial has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennessy Advisors has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and Hennessy Advisors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial 15.56% 40.40% 8.03% Hennessy Advisors 23.29% 9.31% 6.80%

Summary

CI Financial beats Hennessy Advisors on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI Financial (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

About Hennessy Advisors (Get Rating)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

