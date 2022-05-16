Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €8.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.42) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($11.26) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.58) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.37) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.80 ($8.21) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($8.53) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

ETR:CBK opened at €6.43 ($6.77) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €5.01 ($5.27) and a 1 year high of €9.51 ($10.01). The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of €6.63 and a 200-day moving average of €7.02.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

