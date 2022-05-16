Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.93. 41,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,600,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

