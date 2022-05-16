Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Holdings Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,281 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Clearfield worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Clearfield by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearfield by 1.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,981,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Clearfield by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Clearfield by 92.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 39,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearfield alerts:

CLFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Clearfield from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Clearfield stock opened at $53.56 on Monday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $86.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.63 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.44.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 17.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clearfield (Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.