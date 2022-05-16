Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $28.27, but opened at $31.00. Clear Secure shares last traded at $30.77, with a volume of 33,687 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 64,018 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,663,827.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,074,762 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,498 over the last three months.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YOU shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 19.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 232.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 173,276 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the first quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 25.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,997,000 after buying an additional 2,184,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

